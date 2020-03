In an effort to make people smile after this week’s public health chaos, a bagpiper played a few tunes for the Oleander neighborhood, in a celebratory gesture for St. Patrick’s Day.

Councilman Andrae Gonzalez brought a bag piper to the neighborhood and spread a little cheer.

Given that there have been countless suggestions from the local and national leaders, Gonzalez said he decided to bring the festivities to resident’s instead.