Sonya Christian takes over as chancellor of Kern Community College District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian has officially taken over as chancellor of the Kern Community College District.

The district’s board of trustees announced its decision in April that Christian would take over the position from Thomas Burke, who is retiring from the district. She took over the position today. Zav Dadabhoy, previously BC’s vice president of student affairs, is currently serving as interim president.

Christian first started as a mathematics faculty member at Bakersfield College in 1991 and served as a faculty member, department chair and dean until December 2002, when she moved to Oregon. She came back to serve as the president of Bakersfield College in January 2013.

KCCD consists of Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso Community College and Porterville College.