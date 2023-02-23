BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Sonya Christian was unanimously selected as California Community Colleges Chancellor, according to a news release.

The California Community Colleges announced Christian is the eleventh permanent chancellor of the California Community Colleges and she is the first woman to lead the 116-college system.

Christian was a former Bakersfield College President and current Kern County Community College Chancellor. Her selection was chosen by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in a news release:

Dr. Christian is one of our nation’s most dynamic college leaders, with a demonstrated record of collaboration and results in the Central Valley … I look forward to continuing to partner with Dr. Christian to ensure our community colleges are engines of equity and opportunity. Governor Gavin Newsom

Christian will begin her role as chancellor on June 1, according to a news release. Daisy Gonzales is to serve as interim chancellor until then.

