BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The downtown Sonic Drive-In has reopened with a “B” rating from Public Health after being shut down Monday due to cockroaches and heavy grease buildup.

The restaurant at 1401 23rd St. reopened Thursday.

Inspectors had found cockroaches on the wall and racks in the dry storage area, according to a report posted on Public Health’s website. There was a hole in the wall next to the mop sink and a ceiling tile was missing in front of the walk-in refrigerator.