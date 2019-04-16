Son of prominent attorney killed in Beech Street fire
A local attorney has confirmed that his son died in a house fire over the weekend.
Phil Ganong, a prominent marijuana attorney in Bakersfield, says his son, William, died on Saturday.
The fire broke out after midnight in the 2400 block of Beech Street.
William Ganong's body was found inside. Five others were displaced.
The coroner's office has not officially confirmed the victim's identity.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.
