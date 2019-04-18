Local News

Son allegedly assaulted mother who died at hospital two months later

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 10:04 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 11:00 AM PDT

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) -- The husband of Twila Rash, who died Monday at Kern Medical Center, said Rash's adult son assaulted her in February.

Sheriff's officials sent a release Thursday saying the son, Joseph Taylor, 35, was arrested in February in the 200 block of Pierce Street in Taft on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He's in custody and has a court hearing scheduled Friday.

EC Rash, who said he's been married to Twila Rash since 1991, said Thursday he and Taylor got into a confrontation Feb. 19 inside a residence in which Taylor knocked him down. EC Rash said he challenged Taylor to a fight outside, and when he left the residence Taylor shut the door and locked him out.

According to EC Rash, Taylor then hit Twila Rash as she sat in a wheelchair in a hallway. EC Rash said his wife needed a wheelchair after suffering a stroke in 2014. 

He said she suffered a second stroke a week or two after the assault. 

Officials said it's unknown if Twila Rash's death is related to the alleged assault, and cause and manner of death are pending from the coroner's office. It appeared Twila Rash had suffered minor injuries in the February incident, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center