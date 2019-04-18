Son allegedly assaulted mother who died at hospital two months later

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) -- The husband of Twila Rash, who died Monday at Kern Medical Center, said Rash's adult son assaulted her in February.

Sheriff's officials sent a release Thursday saying the son, Joseph Taylor, 35, was arrested in February in the 200 block of Pierce Street in Taft on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He's in custody and has a court hearing scheduled Friday.

EC Rash, who said he's been married to Twila Rash since 1991, said Thursday he and Taylor got into a confrontation Feb. 19 inside a residence in which Taylor knocked him down. EC Rash said he challenged Taylor to a fight outside, and when he left the residence Taylor shut the door and locked him out.

According to EC Rash, Taylor then hit Twila Rash as she sat in a wheelchair in a hallway. EC Rash said his wife needed a wheelchair after suffering a stroke in 2014.

He said she suffered a second stroke a week or two after the assault.

Officials said it's unknown if Twila Rash's death is related to the alleged assault, and cause and manner of death are pending from the coroner's office. It appeared Twila Rash had suffered minor injuries in the February incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.