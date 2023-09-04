BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Labor Day — a day of relaxation for many, just another Monday for others and the last day spray parks are open in Bakersfield. However, it has apparently been a busy weekend for the city’s fire department.

Many people around town may celebrate Labor Day differently, but for Michelle Aguirre, this year’s holiday is also the day she turns nine.

“I wish I was at school,” said Aguirre, “Because I could tell everybody about it. My birthday wish is to have a great birthday next year.”

Jenny Sauceda, a regular visitor at Jastro Park, decided to enjoy the holiday outside while the weather is still hot.

“I brought my kids because I heard that it’s the last day, so I brought them out to have a little fun in the water.” said Jenny Sauceda.

Like Aguirre and Sauceda, it is a day off from the normal life. But for others, Labor Day is all about laboring, and the Bakersfield Fire Department was looking out for those who have the day off.

“We have our presence there in the water, we’re prepared, and this eliminates some of our response times,” said Ben Henggler, Bakersfield Fire Department Captain. “It gives us a better opportunity if someone is in danger or in need.”

As seasons change, so do conditions in the Kern River.

“The water levels, compared to the beginning of the summer, for example, are lower,” said Capt. Henggler. “There’s still a good current out there, but what happens is with the lower water levels, it’s now exposing some additional hazards.”

Capt. Henggler said having presence in the river over Labor Day weekend resulted in several “critical” rescues. He was not able to provide exact details on how many rescues were conducted over the holiday weekend, but even with lower water levels, officials continue to urge everyone to stay out of the Kern River.