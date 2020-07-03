Some Valley Strong branches converting to drive-up service only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Strong Credit Union is converting some of its branches to drive-up service only amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Artisan, Buena Vista, Ming and Town & Country branches are converting to drive-up, according to a news release, while the Delano, downtown, Mt. Vernon, Panama, River Run and Tehachapi branches will continue to offer full service. Friday hours for all Bakersfield and Delano branches will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 661-833-7530 to contact the banking center, and 661-833-7926 for the home loan center.