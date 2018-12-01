Some murder convictions may be overturned because of offenders age at time of offense

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Earlier this week, 17 News broke the story that a convicted killer once serving life without parole could have his conviction vacated because he was 17 when he was sentenced as an adult.

Kern County prosecutors say it's rocking the legal system following the passage of Prop 57 in 2016.

Punishments for juveniles convicted of murder has long been a hot topic in Kern County, but whether you think juvenile killers should be treated the same as someone 18 or older, prosecutors say it's possible many murder sentences imposed on teens will become much lighter or be stripped away completely.

Kern County's "Crime of the Decade"

In 1992, 48 year-old Robert Courtney brutally murdered a Kern County health inspector, her husband, and her mother, all over a simple citation to the slum lord.

Courtney ultimately killed himself during a fiery shootout with law enforcement.

As Bakersfield mourned the horrific triple murder, something about Courtney's past was revealed -- it wasn't the first time he had killed three people at once.

At age 13, he killed his mother, sister, and brother.

The case sparked lots of conversation about whether some juvenile offenders should ever be let out.

Prior to 2016, state prosecutors had the right to decide if a juvenile's crime and background should be handled in adult court, but with the passing of Prop 57, that decision has to be made by a judge in juvenile court.

The killing of Salvador Gandarilla

This is where cases like that of Jesse Perez come into play:

At age 17, Perez was convicted of the murder of 19-year-old Salvador Gandarilla as well as a whole other slew of felonies including three counts of attempted murder, arson, and robbery.

He was sentenced to life, but now, a juvenile court judge may have to set him free.

The judge can decide that it was appropriate for Perez to be tried as an adult back in 2010, or he can decide that the 17-year-old should have been treated as a juvenile and order the case to be retried in juvenile court.

If he decides the latter, prosecutors say Perez will be released immediately because he's 28 years old and juvenile defendants can't be held past age 26.

The case of Dorothy Sessions

This same situation is playing out in the murder case of Dorothy Sessions -- a crime investigators have called a burglary gone terribly wrong.

Prosecutors say 81-year-old Sessions didn't know her killers -- they broke in to burglarize her home, not knowing she was there.

The teens convicted of her 2010 murder were serving life sentences but could also be released almost immediately if the judge finds 15-year-old Katila Nash, her 17-year-old sister Angelique Nash, and 17-year-old David Moses should have all been tried as juveniles, not adults.

As of Jan. 1, there will be other significant changes to potentially a huge number of Kern County murder convictions due to new legislation.