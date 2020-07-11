Some Kern County cooling centers to open Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cooling centers are scheduled to open this weekend due to extreme heat forecast in the Valley.

Cooling centers in Bakersfield, Shafter, McFarland and Arvin are scheduled to open starting at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Arvin — Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield — East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield — The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

Bakersfield — Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane

McFarland — McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Avenue

Shafter — Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

The county says visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and they will be screened for temperature and for symptoms of COVID-19. Social distancing will be enforced inside, the county says.

If you need transportation to a cooling center, you are asked to call 211.

Fore more information you can visit this website or contact Kern County General Services at 661-868-7000.