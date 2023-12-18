BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is changing the hours of operation at some of its locations in 2024.

Beginning in the new year, Houchin Blood Bank’s locations at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive will open at 7 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on Saturdays, officials say.

The east Bakersfield location at 2671 Oswell St. will only be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The doors to the Oswell location will be closed Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, according to officials.