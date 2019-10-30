Some Halloween celebrations cancelled today due to poor air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A few Halloween celebrations planned for today have been cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Today’s strong winds and bad air quality has led to the cancellation of one of Assemblyman Rudy Salas’ Trunk or Treat events. It was supposed to be held at Rexland Acres Park, 320 E. Fairview Road, from 3-5 p.m.

Another Trunk or Treat event has been cancelled tonight. The event, put on by Mayor Karen Goh and Safe Streets partnership, was to be held at Lowell Park.

However, some events scheduled for today are still moving ahead as planned. Salas’ Trunk or Treat celebration at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County headquarters at 801 Niles Street will be held from 4-6 p.m.

The Kern County Museum’s two-day Safe Halloween event is also still planned for tonight from 5-9 p.m. If parents bought tickets for tonight don’t want to bring their children due to the bad air, the museum said the tickets would be honored tomorrow along with parking passes.