Some Frazier Park residents advised against drinking tap water due to high nitrate levels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials are warning some Frazier Park residents to avoid drinking tap water, due to an increase in nitrate levels.

The Frazier Park Public Utility District says water sample results taken in early June found dangerously elevated nitrate levels. The utility says parents should not give water to infants under six months old, because high nitrate levels can interfere with the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and can lead to serious illness and even death.

The advisory also says pregnant women should also avoid tap water and anyone with health issues should consult their doctor before taking a sip.

Frazier Park residents are also being advised to not boil the water, as it won’t help reduce nitrate levels.

17 News has reached out to the district for further comment, but have not heard back for this report.