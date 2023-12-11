BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield Public Works Department is expected to start a project to improve a storm drain system involving the closure of several downtown intersections on Monday, according to the city.

Public Information Officer Joe Conroy said on Dec. 11, work that will require the closure of some

intersections in Downtown Bakersfield, including 20th Street between O and Q streets, as well as P Street between 20th and 21st streets, and Q Street between 20th and 21st streets. No traffic will be allowed through these intersections.

This portion of the project is expected to be completed by Friday, Dec. 29, Conroy said. The closures will be 24 hours a day and detours will be in place at the nearest intersections before reaching these impacted areas.

17 News has reached out to Conroy for more information regarding the time the closures will begin on Monday.

Traffic delays are expected as a result, and Conroy said drivers are advised to avoid these areas, use extra caution, plan for additional travel time or plan to use alternate routes.

The city says it thanks the public for its patience and understanding during the completion of these improvements.

Conroy said it is important to note that construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather and other unforeseen conditions.