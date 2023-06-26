BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to pause waterflow through the Lake Isabella dam on Tuesday, June 27 for maintenance inspections of the conduit at the base of the dam.

The water flow pause is scheduled from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., however, officials believe the pause can last up to eight hours. After the inspection, the release of 500 cubic feet of water per second (CFS) will resume and gradually increase until the outflow reaches approximately 5,300 CFS, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials said the entire inspection process is expected to last 24 hours and will add about 8,000 acre-feet of water to the reservoir’s storage.

Isabella Partners, who operate the hydropower plant at the base of dam, will be taking advantage of the pause and will be conducting a separate inspection of their plant, the corps of engineers said in a statement Monday.

Some water customers in Bakersfield are being asked to conserve water during inspections and maintenance at the dam.

Residents who are customers of the Bakersfield’s Domestic Water System and the Water Resources Department are asked to reduce their water use beginning Monday, June 26 through Thursday, June 28

Bakersfield Cal Water customers are also being asked to conserve water. Cal Water officials said the advisory is for customers in northwest and northeast Bakersfield.

Both city officials and Cal Water are asking residents to turn off irrigation systems over the next few days.

The Corps of Engineers shut down water for repairs at the hydroelectric plant in April. Earlier this month, officials said water outflows would be significantly reduced.

Activities in or around the Kern River are highly discouraged due to currents expected to fluctuate significantly after 7 a.m. posing a danger for anyone in the water or along banks.