Solidarity protest for Breonna Taylor scheduled outside BPD headquarters tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local groups are holding a solidarity protest for Breonna Taylor in downtown Bakersfield tonight.

In a news release, BLM Kern, Sunrise Kern, DSA Kern County and Our Revolution Kern County said they are uniting to demand policy action at the local, state and federal level. The groups are calling to defund the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office. They are asking for those funds to instead be invested in the community, focusing on housing, healthcare, food security and more.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment. The charges were not for her death.

The officer indicted was Detective Brett Hankison, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a news conference.

A statement from Breonna Taylor’s mother says her daughter was failed by a lack of investigation into her fatal shooting by Louisville police officers in March.

“Breonna Taylor receiving no justice whatsoever is not surprising, but it is infuriating,” said BLM Kern in a news release.

The protest will take place at 5 p.m. outside the Bakersfield Police Department on 1601 Truxtun Ave.

A spokesperson with the Bakersfield Police Department says they are aware of tonight’s planned protests and encourages people to peacefully exercise their first amendment right.