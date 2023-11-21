BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The surviving sister of a fiery crash on McKee Road shared the terrifying moments she and her sisters were chased by two men on March 4.

“They started getting really aggressive. Pulling our doors, hitting our window. I think they wanted to get us out of the car and kidnap us,” said 24-year-old Diana Ponce said.

It happened around 3 a.m., while Ponce, 21-year-old Karime Duarte and 15-year-old Jennifer Duarte were delivering newspapers.

One of the men, identified as Tevin Brandt, tracked down his missing cell phone to the 2300 block of Macau Street, the same road where the sisters had just started their newspaper route.

Ponce said she told Brandt they didn’t have his phone, but claims he didn’t believe them.

“So we decided to drive off. My sister said ‘Drive drive drive’, because she got really scared. As soon as we started driving they started going after us,” Ponce stated.

The men were in two separate vehicles. With one car behind her and the other one on Diana’s side, the girls desperately called their father for help, but it was too late.

“And my sister screamed we’re going to crash and I blacked out and didn’t hear from them again,” said Ponce, referring to her sisters.

But Ponce said that wasn’t the end of their nightmare.

“I remember these guys were dragging me out. I couldn’t breathe, I was just in shock. They were pulling me and kicking me and they were screaming at me,” she claimed. “And I was just telling them my sisters my sisters but they just proceeded to keep hitting me until eventually I blacked out again.”

There is no documentation of physical assault in the police report.

She doesn’t remember it, but newly-released police reports say Ponce was pulled from the fire by a bystander, who heard Brandt yell “You and your sisters are criminals who stole my stuff, I hope you die.”

“I didn’t think about myself. I didn’t care that I was in so much pain, I just was thinking about my sisters and my dog,” Ponce said. “I was just scared for them, because I always took care of my sisters like they were my daughters. And we were really close.”

Diana was on the verge of death. She suffered organ damage, broken toes and ribs, but the physical damage does not compare, she says, to the lifelong scarring in her heart after hearing the devastating news that her sisters died in the fire that cold, dark, march morning.

Ponce said, “That was really hard to hear, because when I was in the hospital, I knew my dog had passed away, and I was really upset about it, but I thought, you know, I still have my sisters, they’re gonna be there when I get home. I didn’t expect my mom to tell me they were gone.”

Her life is now forever changed.

“I just want to know why they didn’t take my sisters out of the car, why did they only decide to take me out? It just makes me think, maybe they could have been alive if they had taken them out,” said Ponce.

Police documents indicate this all started because Brandt, using find-my-iPhone, thought the sisters had his device. That phone was later found in an Uber parked on the same street where he confronted the sisters. Brandt now has a preliminary hearing scheduled for late January and there is still a warrant out for another suspect’s arrest.