BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The single Powerball ticket that matched all six numbers and won $1.765 billion was sold in Kern County, lottery officials said Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was purchased at Midway Market & Liquor located at 6032 Frazier Mountain Park Rd #1 in Frazier Park, according to Powerball’s website.

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Powerball 10.

The Oct. 11 drawing was the second highest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history and the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

A clerk at Midway Market & Liquor said late Wednesday they have no idea who bought the winning ticket. The clerk said they do have regular lottery players that buy tickets at the story, but it was not clear if any of their regulars was Wednesday’s winner.

Wednesday night’s prize ballooned to an estimated $1.765 billion after 36 drawings which began in July after another winning ticket, worth $1.08 billion was sold in California. That July prize has yet to be claimed.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was won in November 2022 when a $2.04 billion prize was won.

The estimated lump sum value of Wednesday’s prize is $774.1 million. The winner can also choose to take payment of the prize in annuity. The winner receives one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that come with a 5% increase each year, according to Powerball officials.

Late Wednesday, Powerball officials said final ticket sales pushed the jackpot past the estimated $1.765 billion.

As expected, media outlets from Southern California arrived at the small shop. Under California rules, retailer that sell a winning ticket get a 0.5% share of the jackpot — up to $1 million.

Check back for updates.