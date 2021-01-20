Sole $731M jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold in Maryland

(KGET) — One ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers to win Wednesday night’s $731 million Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said.

The numbers for the fourth largest prize in the game’s history were: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and Powerball number 22.

Officials said the winning ticket holder now has a big choice to make: Take an estimated annuity of $731.1 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or take the cash option of $546.8 million.

Twelve tickets, including two in California, matched five numbers except the Powerball to win a $1 million prize.

Lottery players’ focus now turns to the Mega Millions drawing set for Friday, Jan. 22. The jackpot for that multi-state game is worth an estimated $970 million — the second largest jackpot ever for the Mega Millions game.