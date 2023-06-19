BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Few soldiers go to war without returning with harrowing stories. Marines, sailors, airmen and coastguards don’t endure the trauma of conflict without it searing itself into their being. Whether they choose to tell their stories is another matter. Some do not.

But for those who do, the experience can be life-affirming, even liberating. As four veterans will demonstrate Tuesday night at the Fox Theater, a war fighter’s narrative can also be educational, inspiring and unifying.

Tuesday is the first-ever Central Valley Veterans Filmfest – four short films the filmmaker is calling “Extraordinary Untold Stories of Bravery Narrated by the Heroes Themselves.” The film will feature three stories from Bakersfield and one from Florida: Sgt. E.T. Roberts, Sgt. Clayo Monroe Martin, Lt. Col. George Hardy, and Sgt. Jim Lopez,

Lopez, of Bakersfield, flew 1,000 sorties in Vietnam with the Air Force between 1965 and 1968 and on one occasion survived a surface-to-air missile that took out part of the plane’s hydraulics. The damage was so bad the crew considered ditching in the ocean.

“You don’t get scared till after it’s over,” Lopez said. “Once we landed, my arms and legs started shaking like crazy. And I told the flight surgeon, ‘Man, I can’t control it.’ He said, ‘It’s an adrenaline rush.’ He said, ‘You’ll get over it.’ I’m sure a lot of the people who’ve served in combat know – yeah, you go in scared because of the apprehension of, ‘I may not make it.’ But once the action starts you’re too damn busy to be scared. After it’s over then you really start feeling it.”

The four films, each around 20 minutes, are the work of Silver Titan Productions and filmmaker Julian Wilson, a Cal State Bakersfield grad. He says there are more where these films came from.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Showtime is 7 p.m. and doors open at 6. Admission is free.

The filmmaker is calling this the first annual Central Valley Veterans Film Festival.

If that sounds optimistic, consider that Kern County alone has an abundance of veterans – and veterans’ stories. As of mid-day Monday, only about 200 tickets remain for the free show, so hurry to the Fox box office at 20th and H streets.