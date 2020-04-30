Soldier’s remains escorted to Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community held a special homecoming Wednesday for a local soldier who died more than a year after a devastating accident in New Mexico.

The remains of 23-year-old Luis Ruan were escorted to Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest by theBakersfield Freedom Riders and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Ruan’s family says he graduated from Taft Union High School in 2015 and joinde the Army the following year. He was stationed at Ft. Bliss in Texas. Ruan’s sister says he was in a stryker accident in January 2019 while heading home from training.

Ruan’s family says Luis joined the Army because he wanted a better future and to serve the country.