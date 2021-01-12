Solar-powered lights installed on East Bakersfield street as part of city project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Solar-powered lights are being installed on a street in East Bakersfield as part of the city’s “Kentucky Street Greening Project.”

Using a grant from the state Natural Resources Agency, the city is installing nearly 36,000-square-feet of new sidewalk, planting hundreds of drought-tolerant trees and shrubs and adding a bike bath in addition to the lighting project. City officials say the lights make people safer.

The project’s goal is to help beautify Bakersfield as well as plant more greenery on public lands to help reduce greenhouse gases.