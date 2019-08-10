Social media reports of ‘man with a gun’ at Valley Plaza Mall turned out to be bogus, police said

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said officers investigating reports of a man with a gun at the Valley Plaza Mall Friday night, found there was no man with a gun and the reports turned out to be bogus.

Police said they received reports from CHP about a man with a gun at or near the mall at around 6 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene, searched the mall, and said no man with a gun was found.

Officials said multiple callers to the department were reporting the same social media post about a man with a gun at the mall. The reports turned out to be unfounded, police said.

Officers remain on scene.

