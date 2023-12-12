BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — April is for the rockers.

Southern California punk-rock icons Social Distortion and Bad Religion will be kicking-off their co-headlining tour April 9, 2024 at Mechanics Bank Theater.

Social Distortion will be celebrating the 40 year anniversary and re-release of “Mommy’s Little Monster” by playing the album in its entirety, according to Social Distortion singer Mike Ness.

43 years after playing our first ever live show with Social Distortion, we’re finally going to tour together! That we’re both still making music and touring the world is a testament to the staying power of SoCal punk rock. Jay Bentley, Bad Religion bassist

Use promo code BALLANDCHAIN or SUFFER to buy presale tickets on sale Dec. 12 at noon. General tickets will be available Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. via AXS.com.