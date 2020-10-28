Social activist Beverly Gooden talks domestic violence in BC’s Distinguished Speaker Series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series hosted social activist Beverly Gooden to talk about domestic violence on Tuesday.

Gooden created the viral Twitter hashtag #WhyIStayed in the wake of several high-profile domestic violence incidents, sparking a national conversation about how society views victims, according to BC.

According to a news release, Gooden drew on her own story of overcoming an abusive relationship during the virtual session. The activist also broke down the myths and misunderstandings around domestic violence to illuminate the complex reasons why victims stay in abusive relationships and what people can do to help.

According to BC, the Distinguished Speaker Series brings community leaders from around the world whose achievements have had national and/or international significance, to present their programs live via Zoom and on the BCSGA Facebook. The next session will host David French, Senior Editor, Columnist and Best Selling Author on Tuesday, Nov. 10.