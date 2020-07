BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – SoCalGas is partnering with the Kern Economic Development Foundation and Community Action Partnership of Kern to serve 450 to 500 hot restaurant meals to Kern County seniors and farmworkers.

CAPK said this event will kick off on Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m at Victor’s Mexican Grill located at 9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 505.

Masks are required to be worn, other personal protective equipment, and observe social distancing during the event, said CAPK.