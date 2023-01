BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SoCalGas bills are likely to jump this month as colder temperatures across the country spike natural gas market prices.

Bills could be more than double those sent last January, according to SoCalGas. The utility says customers can complete an energy profile on its Ways to Save tool to figure out how best to lower energy usage.

Some customers may qualify for customer assistance programs including the CARE program, which offers a 20% bill discount.