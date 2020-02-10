SoCal Edison pays $900K settlement in claim regarding 2014 wildfire in Wofford Heights

Southern California Edison has paid $900,000 to the federal government in a settlement of a claim regarding a 2014 wildfire that burned more than 4,392 acres of Forest Service lands in Kern County.

The United States alleged in its claim that the Way Fire, which was ignited in Wofford Heights, was caused by SoCal Edison’s negligence, as an insulator broke free from its pin on the cross arm of a SoCal Edison power pole, allowing the conductor to come into contact with another conductor.

“This settlement goes a long way toward compensating the public for the damage to public lands caused by the fire and the expense of fighting the Way Fire,” U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said. “This office will continue to pursue recovery against those whose carelessness results in fires that place public lands and communities at risk and require public funds to suppress.”

Since 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California has secured settlements in more than 25 different cases involving wildfire damage to federal lands, with settlements valued at nearly $200 million.