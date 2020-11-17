SoCal Edison monitoring possible Public Safety Power Shutoff for several areas in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Edison said more than 7,000 of its customers in Kern County are under consideration for a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff within the next 24 hours due to wildfire risk. SoCal Edison estimates the shutoffs will be monitored from 9 p.m. today through 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

There are currently 111 customers in Kern County near Tehachapi and Golden Hills without power.

The utility said the areas under consideration are near Lebec and Frazier Park and areas southwest of Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs and Tehachapi. End dates for power shutoffs are estimated by the weather forecast, according to the SoCal Edison PSPS website. SoCal Edison estimates the PSPS monitoring to be completed by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.





You can find the latest from Southern California Edison and Public Safety Power Shutoffs at this website.

To sign up for SoCal Edison outage alerts, visit here.