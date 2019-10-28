SoCal Edison announces power shutoffs for 839 Tehachapi-area customers

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — SoCal Edison has announced that it has turned off power for 839 Kern County customers as part of the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

SoCal Edison said those customers are mostly in Tehachapi, with a small amount in the unincorporated areas of Bear Valley Springs. Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi, said this is the first time the shutoffs has impacted Tehachapi proper.

Budge said the outage is part of the “Viento” circuit that runs through the northern part of the city.

Prior to the announcement, more than 20,000 Kern County customers had been under consideration for power shutoffs. Budge said the city received no advanced notice of the incoming shutoffs and had not been on the consideration list.

The California Department of Transportation advises residents affected by power shutoffs to treat traffic signals as four-way stops, drive cautiously and watch out for bicyclists and pedestrians.

