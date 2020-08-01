SoCal Edison advises of possible Public Safety Power Shutoff for area in southern Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Edison said about 500 of its customers in Kern and Los Angeles counties are under consideration for a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff within the next 48 hours due to the potential for fire activity.

The utility said the areas under consideration are South Twin Lakes and Three Points just east of Lebec and Frazier Park near the Kern-Los Angeles county line and no residents or businesses have had their power shut off yet.

SoCal Edison spokesperson Jeff Monford said the PSPS watch is for approximately 484 customers and is based on constant weather and condition monitoring. Strong winds and dry conditions are expected in the area over the weekend.

The customers in the possibly affected areas have been notified, SoCal Edison says. They are asking customers to sign up for alerts or update their contact information at its website.

You can find the latest from Southern California Edison and Public Safety Power Shutoffs at this website.