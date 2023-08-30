BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteer efforts continue in Maui, three weeks after the Lahaina fires tore through the island. Cindy Huge has returned to Bakersfield after being in Maui for 18 days.

“18 hard days, since there was so much loss of life there,” said Huge. “Everywhere I went in the town, it was like a cloud of sadness. People would stop to tell me their stories, and one of the last stories that I heard, a lady stopped me and said ‘I wanted to thank the Red Cross for all that you’ve done for me.’ And then she put her head down, she started crying, she said ‘I lost eleven family members, and I’m the only one left.'”

While fighting back tears, Huge said there was no shortage of heart wrenching stories. But there were heroes on the island, too.

“A little boy stopped me, and he was so enthusiastic,” Huge said. “He said, ‘When I get older, I want to be a taxi cab driver.’ And then he went on to say, ‘When the fire started and things were exploding, my mommy grabbed me and my brother, we were running, and she called her friend, the taxi cab driver, and he came and he saved us. So now I want to save people and be a taxi cab driver.'”

The Red Cross quickly helped to guide around 4700 displaced people into shelters and hotels.

But the work never really stops for the Red Cross. After just getting back from Maui, some volunteers are now heading to Florida and Georgia following Hurricane Idalia.

“We have three from Bakersfield who are flying now as we speak, and then tomorrow as it’s safe to make land fall. They’ll be helping in the shelter,” said Taylor Poisall with the American Red Cross. “Some of them are shelter supervisors, so they’ll be providing some leadership.”

If you are interested in helping, there are several ways to contribute through the Red Cross.

Financial donation through the Red Cross website.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Text “Red Cross” to 90999

Sign up to become a volunteer

You can also download the Red Cross Emergency App for more information.