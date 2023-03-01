BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass is closed in both directions due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions, according to a tweet from Caltrans District 9.

Highway 58 is closed from Towerline Road through to exit 172 east of Mojave, the social media post said.

Wind are gusting around 33 miles per hour in the Tehachapi summit. Road conditions are hazardous and travel is not recommended unless there’s an emergency, according to National Weather Service Hanford.

We will update this story as more information is made available.