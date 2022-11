Frazier Park, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy snowfall has shutdown Cuddy Valley Road in Frazier Park Tuesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Snowfall and iced roads forced CHP to close Cuddy Valley Road towards Mount Pinos summit around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, CHP said.

