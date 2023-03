BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon has issued a reminder to the public to avoid visiting snow play areas in Frazier Park due to severe weather.

Snow play areas within Frazier Park, Pine Mountain Club and Mt. Pinos areas are inaccessible. Any parties in the play areas will be turned around, according to CHP.

CHP Fort Tejon said there is a chance temperatures will drop in the area, causing roadways to freeze over and cause traffic collisions.