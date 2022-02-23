Snow, ice, road conditions causing school delays and closures around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow, ice, and sloppy road conditions are causing school districts to close and delay the start of schools Wednesday morning.

The following school districts have delays:

El Tejon Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice

– Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice Tehachapi Unified School District – Closure due to snow and/or ice

– Closure due to snow and/or ice Kernville Union School District – Two-hour delay due to Icy Roads, no bus service to Havilah today

– Two-hour delay due to Icy Roads, no bus service to Havilah today Peak to Peak Mountain Charter – Closure snow and/or ice

– Closure snow and/or ice Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi – Closure due to snow and/or ice

– Closure due to snow and/or ice South Fork Union School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice

– Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice Kern Valley High School (KHSD) – Two-hour delay, there will be no bus service to the Havilah area.

(KHSD) – Two-hour delay, there will be no bus service to the Havilah area. Mojave Unified School District – Closure due to snow and/or ice (Previously a two-hour delay)

For a full list of delays and or closures, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.