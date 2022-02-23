Snow, ice, road conditions causing school delays and closures around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow, ice, and sloppy road conditions are causing school districts to close and delay the start of schools Wednesday morning.
The following school districts have delays:
- El Tejon Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice
- Tehachapi Unified School District – Closure due to snow and/or ice
- Kernville Union School District – Two-hour delay due to Icy Roads, no bus service to Havilah today
- Peak to Peak Mountain Charter – Closure snow and/or ice
- Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi – Closure due to snow and/or ice
- South Fork Union School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice
- Kern Valley High School(KHSD) – Two-hour delay, there will be no bus service to the Havilah area.
- Mojave Unified School District – Closure due to snow and/or ice (Previously a two-hour delay)
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.