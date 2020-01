BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says it is pacing traffic from Lebec to Gorman because of snow flurries along Interstate 5.

We are pacing traffic over the Grapevine. Snow is falling and temperatures are dropping. pic.twitter.com/9fn6WQRFXd — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) January 17, 2020

A fast-moving winter storm is making its way through Kern County. A wintry mix of snow, rain has been reported falling in Tehachapi.

