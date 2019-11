Snow in Frazier Park. Image from a Southern California Edison camera.

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — Light snow is falling in the Frazier Park area, landing on Interstate 5 between Frazier Park and Gorman.

So far, the snow is not sticking to the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Southern California Edison cameras in the area captured the snowfall.