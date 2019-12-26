Snow expected to fall on Grapevine beginning at 7:30 p.m., CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said late this afternoon it’s expecting snow to begin falling on the Grapevine around 7:30 p.m.

KGET forecasters have issued a Winter Storm Warning for all Kern County Mountains above 3,000 feet, and some areas, including Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club, could see up to a foot of snow by Thursday morning.

Following are tips for travelers provided by the CHP: