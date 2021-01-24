Snow expected to blanket Kern County mountains, impact traffic through passes beginning late Sunday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second winter storm making its way through Kern County late Sunday night into Monday is expected to drop several inches of snow in mountain areas and could cause delays and closures on major highways.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning through Monday night for Kern County Mountain passes and the California Highway Patrol is advising motorists to leave for their destinations if they need to travel through Interstate 5 in the Grapevine before the storm arrives late Sunday night.

As of 8:30 p.m. all major highways remained open. Motorists should check road conditions before they travel.

You can check Caltrans’ QuickMap for updates on road closures or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

Updated Southern Sierra and Kern County expected snowfall totals. Remember a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight through Monday night for Kern County Mountain passes. Travel will be highly impacted. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vxVgjaEpo1 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 24, 2021

Forecaster Kevin Charette says Tehachapi and the Grapevine can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow. Lake Isabella can expect 2 to 3 inches of snow where snow levels could drop to 1,600 feet. Rain is also expected to fall in valley and mountain areas and Charette says the area could see about a quarter of an inch to a half-inch of rain.

Storm travel information

The National Weather Service says snow is likely to affect travel along Highway 58 and Interstate 5 with snow levels dropping to 2,000 feet and encourage you to leave as early as possible to your destination. Caltrans advises drivers to keep slow down when driving through snow and rain, to have chains if traveling into the mountains and to have food, water and blankets in an emergency kit if you do get delayed because of the snow.

Three to four inches of snow is likely along Highway 58 above 2,000 feet Sunday night and Monday, resulting in the possibility of travel delays and/or road closures. If you must travel, allow plenty of time to reach your destination. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/l5ndJL2HBc — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 24, 2021

Two to three inches of snow is likely along Interstate 5 above 2,000 feet Sunday night and Monday, resulting in the possibility of travel delays and/or road closures. If you must travel, allow plenty of time to reach your destination. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XYhyS7jkid — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 24, 2021