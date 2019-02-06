Snow day for Kern County mountain communities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Authorities remind drivers to be prepared and stay alert as winter weather continues. A good way to stay on top of road conditions is by checking in with Caltrans before you head out. Their number is 1800-GAS-ROAD.
More Stories
-
-
The latest chapter of Kern County's weed wars played out at Tuesday…
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.