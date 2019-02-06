Local News

Snow day for Kern County mountain communities

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 05:27 PM PST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 05:27 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Authorities remind drivers to be prepared and stay alert as winter weather continues. A good way to stay on top of road conditions is by checking in with Caltrans before you head out. Their number is 1800-GAS-ROAD.

