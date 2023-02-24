BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interstate 5 over the Grapevine is closed in both directions Friday morning due to snowfall creating unsafe driving conditions for motorists, according to a tweet from CHP Fort Tejon.

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 closed just before 2 a.m. Friday. CHP said they are working with Caltrans District 7 to reopen the Grapevine as quickly as possible.

According to CHP, moderate snow is still falling in the Tejon pass, with just under a foot of snow at the Fort Tejon CHP offices.

Caltrans said motorists could use Highway 101 as an alternate.

The closure will be in place for a majority of Friday, CHP said.

This is a developing story.