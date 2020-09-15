Sno Shack taking pre-orders for Old West Cinnamon Rolls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sno Shack of Bakersfield is taking pre-orders for Old West Cinnamon Rolls for pickup on Friday or Saturday.

Deadline for placing an order is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sno Shack said on Facebook. Prices are $5 for a plain cinnamon roll or $6 for frosted, with choice of peanuts, walnuts, pecans or almonds.

Call or text your name, phone number and the number of plain or frosted cinnamon rolls you want to 661-587-4778. Pickup times are 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, and up to 2 p.m. Saturday at the store at 11000 Brimhall Road, east of Jewetta Avenue and north of Liberty Park.