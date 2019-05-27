Sno Shack giving away free snow cones to veterans in honor of Memorial Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to their Facebook page, Sno Shack is giving away free small snow cones to all veterans today, in honor of Memorial Day.

They are giving away the icy treat from noon to 8 p.m. at their Allan and Hageman locations and from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their seven other locations.

You must bring you military ID.