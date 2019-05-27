Sno Shack giving away free snow cones to veterans in honor of Memorial Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to their Facebook page, Sno Shack is giving away free small snow cones to all veterans today, in honor of Memorial Day.
They are giving away the icy treat from noon to 8 p.m. at their Allan and Hageman locations and from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their seven other locations.
You must bring you military ID.
To find locations, click here.
