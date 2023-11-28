BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The SNIP Mobile Neuter and Spay Clinic has spayed or neutered numerous pets within the past few months, and clinics are still available before the year ends.

Strength of Shadow Dog Rescue teamed up with Kern County Animal Services on Nov. 28 to hold a mobile, low-cost spay and neuter clinic at Pioneer Park in east Bakersfield. According to a social media post, 51 dogs and cats were given surgery.

The post said that 354 pets have been given surgery in partnership with the SOS Dog Rescue within six clinics. That number could still increase before the new year, with five clinics left throughout the month of December.

The following clinics will be held at these locations and times:

On Dec. 4 in Lake Isabella at Knuckle Up Ministries, 5301 Lake Isabella Blvd.

On Dec. 8 in Oildale at Coronado Baptist Church, located at 516 Norris Rd.

On Dec. 13 in Oildale at Church Without Walls, located at 110 Beardsley Ave.

On Dec. 20 in East Bakersfield, location to be determined

On Dec. 28 in Bakersfield at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, located at 201 S Mt. Vernon Ave.

For more information, visit the SOS Dog Rescue website.