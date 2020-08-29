SNIP bus provides low, no-cost spay and neuter services for animals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On any given day, there are hundreds of homeless pets in local shelters. A big part of the problem is blamed on owners who don’t have their pets fixed. That’s where the SNIP bus comes in.

SNIP, which stands for the Spay Neuter Imperative Project, offers low- or no-cost spay and neuter services. On Friday, the bus was at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center working on animals who are getting adopted.

“The purpose of having a mobile clinic like SNIP is to get to the population that don’t have the ability to get to the clinic, maybe they don’t have a vehicle or maybe they have children and they’re not able to drop off at those early hours,” said Sundee Martineau, Kern County coordinator for SNIP.

Organizers plan to take the SNIP bus all over Kern County, but they’re looking for sponsors. If you’d like to help or find out more about the next clinic, visit snipbus.org.