SNAP criticizes Msgr. Craig Harrison’s latest statement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A network that speaks out against sexual abuse in the church has criticized Msgr. Craig Harrison’s latest written statement saying Harrison’s words would scare victims from coming forward.

Earlier this week, a Catholic monk, Br. Justin Gilligan accused Msgr. Harrison of misconduct.

On Thursday, Harrison and his attorney responded in a statement.

Harrison insisted he is innocent, while also saying Br. Justin came from a troubled background and struggled with alcohol in the past.

On Friday, the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, aka SNAP, criticized the statement.

The group said in part: “Up to this point, Monsignor Harrison, like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, has used his lawyer mouthpiece to spread fear and intimidation in the diocese.”

The group goes on to demand Bishop Joseph V. Brennan with the Diocese of Fresno to denounce Harrison’s statement.

You can read SNAP’s full statement below: