BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The lead singer of the local band the Smokin’ Armadillos has died at the age of 53, according to a family friend.

The family friend told 17 News that singer Rick Russell had been struggling with health issues and his family confirmed he died Friday night.

The band wrote, “He brought so much joy to those who knew him and to those who saw and heard him on stage, but he also felt so much joy in being able to sing and perform for so many of you over the past 30 years.”

Russell was from Bakersfield and led the band since 1992.