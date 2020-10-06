Smoke from wildfires engulfs Kern River Valley; takes a mental toll on residents

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — No matter where you live in California, chances are this historically destructive wildfire season has taken a toll on you. This is especially true in the Kern River Valley, where residents have lived in a toxic cloud of dirty air for the past two months.

Manuel Rosales is a retired first-responder who moved to the Bodfish area to enjoy the fresh air and natural beauty. These days, he and his wife have a hard time leaving the house due to the unhealthy air.

“We have difficulty going outside because the smoke is so bad,” said Rosales.

Chuck Dunn, co-owner of C&D Sk8 Shop in Lake Isabella, says the area has been engulfed by some of the dirtiest air in the Kern County.

“I can feel it in my lungs, it’s just unbelievable,” said Dunn. “I’m short-winded and can’t catch a good breath.”

The pair are part of a much larger battle facing the Kern River Valley. The small towns were starting to recover from the enormous economic decline stemming from the coronavirus pandemic when the fires started. Now engulfed in poor air, restaurant server, Travis Duvall, says they see as many customers coming in for outdoor dining.

“It has slowed down a lot,” said Duvall.

The decline in tourism isn’t the only problem the poor air quality has placed on the region. Rosales says there are immense social and mental costs of living in such dirty air.

“It’s a little depressing not being able to go outside with the virus and the smoke,” said Rosales. “My wife and I are withdrawn; we mainly stay in the house to limit our exposure to the outside elements.”

That isolation coupled with the physical effects of breathing in these toxins has lead to an overall sluggish mentality.

“It’s more of a mental thing, you know, getting out of the house and seeing this every day,” said Duvall. “It puts a damper on your spirits and is more than a little bit depressing.”

Dr. Corey Gonzales is a licensed mental health counselor. He believes the lousy air quality mixed with a lack of sunlight creates seasonal affective disorder, a form of depression commonly seen in rainy months of the pacific northwest.

“If you don’t have sunlight or you’re not seeing the sun, the retina is not dilating. We’re getting that sunlight in; it can cause depression,” said Gonzales.

He said it’s prevalent for folks to feel down during times like this and reach out to your doctor if your symptoms worsen.