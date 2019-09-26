Smoke from controlled burn in Tulare County drifts into Kern River Valley

If you’re seeing smoke in the Kern River Valley, Cal Fire says it is conducting a controlled burn near the Tule River Reservation in Tulare County.

Cal Fire officials say the controlled burn of 1,000 acres of vegetation began at 10 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last about eight hours to complete.

The controlled burn is located off Pothole Fire Control Road, southeast of Porterville.

Cal Fire says the burn will control invasive vegetation in the area and enhance oak trees native to the area.

Cal Fire crews will be in the area for several days to monitor the area.